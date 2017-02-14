Valentine’s Day Banned In Pakistan Capital, Deemed Vulgar

ISLAMABAD (CBS) — There’s no love lost for Valentine’s Day in Islamabad. The capital of Pakistan is experiencing a ban on Valentine’s Day.
According to CBS News, a judge banned all Valentine’s Day festivities in the capital on Monday. The reason given was that the holiday goes against the teachings of Islam.
Print and electronic media were barred from promoting the holiday. The order also restricts any public celebrations of the holiday. Police were informed of the banned and ordered to enforce it throughout the capital.
The report states that Islamist and right-wing parties in the country view Valentine’s Day as being vulgar. This attitude was expressed in 2013, when the report says that Indonesian and Muslim clerics called for people to skip the holiday because it created an excuse for couple’s to take part in forbidden sex.
In other parts of the country, and throughout the Middle East, the holiday has been growing in popularity over the years. The ban only applied to Islamabad because the high court only has jurisdiction in the city.