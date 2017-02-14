Uber’s 10 Most Visited Restaurants In Philly On Valentine’s Day

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

February 14, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: Uber, Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Do you and your honey still need some help finding a place to dine this Valentine’s Day?

Good, news: Uber has a list of popular Philly restaurants you both might like.

Here are the top 10:

  1. Barbuzzo Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Center City
  2. Ralph’s Italian Restaurant in Bella Vista
  3. Sampan in Center City
  4. Moshulu on Penn’s Landing
  5. Alla Spina in Spring Garden
  6. Butcher and Singer in Rittenhouse Square
  7.  Panorama in Old City
  8. Twenty Manning Grill
  9. Mercato
  10. Creperie Beau Monde

The list is based on the restaurants that had the most drop-off’s last Valentine’s Day.

