Uber’s 10 Most Visited Restaurants In Philly On Valentine’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Do you and your honey still need some help finding a place to dine this Valentine’s Day?
Good, news: Uber has a list of popular Philly restaurants you both might like.
Here are the top 10:
- Barbuzzo Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Center City
- Ralph’s Italian Restaurant in Bella Vista
- Sampan in Center City
- Moshulu on Penn’s Landing
- Alla Spina in Spring Garden
- Butcher and Singer in Rittenhouse Square
- Panorama in Old City
- Twenty Manning Grill
- Mercato
- Creperie Beau Monde
The list is based on the restaurants that had the most drop-off’s last Valentine’s Day.