The Guidelines To Finding Love In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether single or spoken for, most of us have an idea of what we want in a partner.

Paula Hill of Huntingdon Valley said, “definitely a sense of humor.”

“I’d have to say intelligence,” said Scott Corcoran of South Jersey.

For Philly resident, John McClendon, it was all about “happiness. You’ve got to be happy. “

And this Valentine’s Day, Match is making it easier for those still searching.

In its seventh annual Singles In America survey, the dating site revealed the top turn-ons for singles in the City of Brotherly Love, beginning with entrepreneurship.

Philly singles also appreciated someone who didn’t like or use social media and instead, picked up the phone.

“I think it’s almost a lost art in this day and age,” said Corcoran.

Rounding out the top five turn-ons: Binge watching the same TV shows and using creative emojis!

“I use an exclamation point every now and again,” joked Alec Serowatka of Cheltenham.

Among the top turn-offs in our area? Someone who complains on facebook and posts too many selfies.

“Lots of shirtless selfies, that’s a turn off,’ said Rose Robinson of Philly.

Not surprisingly, the best place to flirt is the bar. But, the grocery store comes in a close second.

When it comes to finding love that lasts, the laundromat and the library actually have the edge.

“People are meeting their best dates in day to day life when they’re not really expecting it,” explained Erika Kaplan, a senior match-maker with Three Day Rule, a concierge service for singles.

She says if you’re looking for love, make it a point to look like it.

“I think it’s important to shift your body language a little bit. Smile, open your eyes. I know it’s cheesy on Valentine’s Day, but sometimes it’s that simple.”