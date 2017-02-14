Royal Caribbean Ship Delayed Over Life Jackets Problems, Technical Issues

February 14, 2017 7:35 PM

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS) — A delay took place for a Royal Caribbean cruise over a problems with life vests. That issue was solved, but the shipped remained stuck in port.

The Majesty of the Seas was supposed to leave Central Florida for a 4-night Bahamas trip on Monday. The company says the replacement life jackets arrived on Tuesday.

The problem, Coast Guard inspectors found other technical problems that needed to be addressed.

Delayed passengers voiced their frustrations. They already boarded the ship when it was announced that the departure had been delayed.

The company announced that it will offer partial refunds and discounts on future cruises for those stranded.

