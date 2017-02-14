Regis Philbin Will Lead Doo Dah Parade; Host Mr. Mature Pageant In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Regis Philbin will be the master of ceremonies for the Mr. Mature America Pageant in Ocean City this spring, city officials have announced.
Philbin, 85, will host the fourth annual event and will serve as the grand marshal for the longtime Doo Dah Parade in the city.
The pageant is set for April 8, at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The parade, which was first held back in 1986, is notably anchored by more than 500 dogs from the Basset Hound Rescue League. The parade begins on Asbury Avenue at Sixth Street, proceeds to 12th Street and turns east to the Boardwalk.
Ocean City officials say they are still looking pageant contestants.
If you are or know a male 55 or older who would like to join the competition, complete the online application at ocnj.us/mrmature
