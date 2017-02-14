Here’s The Guy Philly Should Be Rooting For In Slam Dunk Contest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite spending most of his NBA time in the D-league, rookie Derrick Jones will be in the 2017 Slam Dunk contest.
Jones, 19, is from Chester and attended Archbishop John Carroll High School, giving Philly fans a local kid to root for.
Related: Delaware 87ers Claim Nate Robinson, Per Report
After playing for one season at UNLV, Jones was forced into declaring for the draft. He was ruled ineligible because his ACT score was thrown out.
In 30 games as a freshman at UNLV, Jones averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals.
Jones signed by the Suns in September and ironically made his NBA debut in November against his hometown Sixers. He’s only played for about 20 total minutes in six NBA games.
Jones will compete against Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, and Glenn Robinson III in the dunk contest on Saturday night.
The 6’7″ high-flying lefty was showing off some of his stuff in warmups on Monday.
And here’s some highlights of Jones dunking in the D-League: