Philly POPS Announces New Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly POPS announced its new season Tuesday at the Franklin Institute’s iconic “Giant Heart.”

The orchestra’s 39th season will include a “Star Wars” celebration featuring the music of John Williams.

Some other performances will include music from popular Broadway shows and music from Frank Sinatra.

Tickets for the 2017-2018 season are on sale now.

See below for a schedule of concerts the Philly POPS is holding.

A STAR WARS Celebration featuring THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

October 20-22, 2017

John Williams has won five Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and 22 Grammy Awards. What would E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jaws or Harry Potter be without his signature music? The Philly POPS season opens with a thrilling tribute devoted to Star Wars in its 40th anniversary year, along with Williams’ other iconic scores. The program features the Philly POPS Festival Chorus and, as an added bonus, a visit from the fabulous, costumed-members of Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion re-creating the Star Wars galaxy of characters!

The Music of Elton John with Michael Cavanaugh

November 10–12, 2017

Welcome back Michael Cavanaugh! After sold-out Music of Billy Joel shows with the POPS in 2016, Cavanaugh and his energetic band return to Verizon Hall to rock Elton John’s greatest hits, including “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Crocodile Rock,” and of course, “Philadelphia Freedom”. An in-demand artist who tours the globe, Cavanaugh earned Grammy and Tony nominations as the lead in Broadway’s Movin’ Out. Celebrated conductor Stuart Chafetz leads this tribute to Elton John, complemented with music by his contemporaries: Paul McCartney, Pete Townshend, and more.

Lenny’s Revolution

A Centennial Bernstein Celebration

February 2-4, 2018

The POPS joins in a citywide tribute to Leonard Bernstein to mark 100 years after his birth. Bernstein revolutionized music forever by blurring the lines between classical and popular, most famously with his iconic hits West Side Story, Candide and On the Town. David Charles Abell, Bernstein’s protégé and a Philly favorite and native son, conducts the popular Bernstein repertoire in anticipation of the soon-to- premiere exhibition at the National Museum of American Jewish History. Guest Vocalist and Broadway star Lisa Vroman returns the POPS stage (after a successful run in 10 POPS Christmas shows in 2015) where she’ll be joined by fellow Broadway stars Alli Mauzey and Ryan Silverman.

The Best of Broadway

March 9-11, 2018

Three of Broadway’s most celebrated stars join the Philly POPS and conductor Todd Ellison — hailed by The New York Times as one of “Broadway’s electric conductors” — to showcase the finest in show tunes. It’s the songs you can’t stop humming from Gypsy, Funny Girl, Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, South Pacific, Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, and more. With two dozen Broadway shows under their collective belts, vocalists Debbie Gravitte, Susan Egan, and Christopher Seiber are the perfect trio to bring the best of Broadway to life on the POPS stage.

Sinatra and Friends

April 6-8, 2018

Music Director Michael Krajewski has created a splendid homage to Frank and his Rat Pack! Sinatra and Friends features Michael Andrew, back after his sold-out POPS Sinatra series in 2015, and Ashley Brown, Broadway’s darling fresh from star turns in Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast and The Sound of Music Live! Sinatra staples like “My Way” and “You Make Me Feel So Young” will pair with Dean Martin’s “Everybody Loves Somebody”, Sammy Davis Jr.’s “That Old Black Magic” and Liza Minelli’s shared Sinatra blockbuster “New York, New York”.

POPS Rocks: Queen, Stones, Zeppelin and more

Apr 27-29, 2018

Get ready to belt out your favorite classic rock with the POPS! Sing along with Broadway’s Bryce Ryness and the Philly POPS Festival Chorus to the most memorable songs of the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen, and more. We’ll rock the hits that get you on your feet, including “Satisfaction”, “Stairway to Heaven” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with chart-toppers from The Beatles, Journey, ELO, Peter Gabriel, Styx, and more. Ryness most recently delighted Philly POPS audiences in 2016’s Carole King Songbook and has starred in Matilda, Hair, and Legally Blonde on Broadway.

THE HOLIDAY FAVORITE

A Philly POPS Christmas

Spectacular Sounds of the Season!

Dec 1-19, 2017

It’s the tradition that kicks off Philadelphia’s holiday season! Music Director Maestro Michael Krajewski returns to lead an all-new lineup of incredible arrangements and musicians. This holiday season features Philly native and opera sensation Justin Hopkins and once again includes the Philly POPS Festival Chorus, the Philadelphia Boys Choir and the award-winning African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir. With 300 performers on stage and a special musical version of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” it’s an extravaganza set to delight the entire family!

ONE-NIGHT ONLY: POPS Presents RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

January 19, 2018

Rufus Wainwright – the vocalist, composer, and songwriter considered one of the greatest of his generation – will grace the Philly POPS stage for a one-night only special event. Wainwright has said there’s “no better instrument than an orchestra to help illustrate” his music. The 65-piece orchestra will accompany Wainwright through his unique repertoire of pop, art-rock, classical, and opera – “genuine originality” as proclaimed by The New York Times. POPS Presents events expand the Philly POPS reach into a variety of genres and with guest artists of ever-greater reputation and talent, including Andrea Bocelli and Deana Martin.

POPS on Independence at Wawa Welcome America!

POPS at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Wawa Welcome America!

July 3-4, 2017

Partnering with the City of Philadelphia and following the success of last year’s Independence Week activities, the Philly POPS will again perform during the Wawa Welcome America festival. July 3’s concert on Independence Mall that entertained 15,000 people last year returns with Michael Krajewski leading the 65-piece orchestra and vocalists Allison Blackwell and Tony DeSare – both frequent (and favorite) guests at POPS concerts. On the morning of July 4, a POPS ensemble will again play during the city’s Celebration of Freedom ceremony and parade on Independence Mall. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The Philly POPS presents the All-City Jazz Festival

June 9, 2017

For the third year in a row, POPS in Schools has partnered with the School District of Philadelphia to present the All-City Jazz Festival. The free event will be held in an exciting new location this year that will be announced soon.

Jazz bands in the School District of Philadelphia’s high school jazz program, plus the All-City Jazz Orchestra (the audition-only ensemble composed of the most talented jazz students in the district), will perform in an evening showcase.

Students, parents, and the public will be invited to attend the event. Leading up to this event, POPS musicians will lead masterclasses throughout the spring for the high school jazz students.