Phillies Catcher Cameron Rupp Turns To Yoga In Offseason

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp mixed a new exercise into his offseason routine.

Rupp, one of the gruffest and toughest players the Phillies have, is apparently now a devoted yogi.

“Doing a little bit of yoga, that was very difficult, but just to work on flexibility, stay strong and be able to maintain my strength throughout the season,” Rupp said.

Rupp said he heard it would be a good addition to his routine, but didn’t enlist his teammates to join him.

“Just out of the blue, let’s just try it, see what happens,” Rupp said.

He got a laugh out of not knowing all the yoga moves he was doing.

“I don’t even know the names of them. I don’t know, it was a lot of fun though,” Rupp said. “You kind of realize the benefits of it when you stay with it and do it often and you realize, ‘Hey, I’m more flexible than I thought I was.”

Rupp was asked if his shaved head was part of his new yoga routine.

“No, I just gave up on my hair,” he said. “I figured I would grow it on my face instead, it looks better.”

Rupp played a career-high 105 games for the Phillies, batting .252 with 16 home runs and 54 runs batted in.