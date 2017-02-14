NJ Trooper Offers Perfect Way For Couple To Tell Family They’re Expecting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey State Police Trooper may have played a role in how a married couple told their parents they are
expecting.
New Jersey State Police posted a video to Facebook of a driver pulled over for going too fast.
The trooper, identified as Trooper Olsen, walks up the passenger side window and says he is going to let them off with a warning.
“I’m just going to give you a warning. The warning I gave you is not going to be for speeding or anything. I gave “failure to use a car seat for child under 8 years.” So you can be like, ‘Mom, dad look I got a warning for this.’ And they’ll be like ‘Why’d you get that?’ And you can be like ‘We’re pregnant!’”
The couple laughed and thanked the officer for his kindness.
Trooper Olsen congratulated the parents-to-be and let them go on their way to share the exciting news.
New Jersey State Police wrote on the post, “Well done, Tpr. Olsen, well done.”