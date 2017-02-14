News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 14

February 14, 2017 8:49 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Chris Christie’s lunch today with Donald Trump and Valentines day. He spoke with Levana Layendecker from Equaltiy PA about their opposition to Neil Gorsuch and former baseball player Curt Schilling about the conservative athletes and the resignation of Michael Flynn.

6:00 Michael Flynn resigned as National Security Adviser.

6:19 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will have lunch with Donald Trump today.

6:35 What’s Trending: Playboy, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Derek Jeter, Scott Baio, Burger King

7:20 Chris speaks Levana Layendecker from Equality PA about their opposition to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

8:00 Chris talks with former baseball player Curt Schilling about the conservative athletes and the resignation of Michael Flynn.

8:35 What’s Trending: Grammy Awards, Cee Lo Green, Ferris Wheel Day

