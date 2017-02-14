Lower Merion HS Team Dons Warm Ups Expressing Support For Muslims, Refugees, Immigrants

February 14, 2017 9:54 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lower Merion High School’s basketball team took on Strath Haven on Tuesday night as they played for the Central League championship. Lower Merion came away victorious, and sent a message while doing it.

Players for the team donned black warm up shirts with white writing on the front, according to a report. The words appeared to be a message of support for Muslims, refugees and immigrants.

The shirts read “I am a Muslim. I am a refugee. I am an immigrant. I am an American. I am an Ace.” The team’s mascots is the Aces.

A picture of the warm up shirt was captured by City Of Basketball Love.

Lower Merion won the game, 82-60.

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I am France…

    Take a look at France the ” I am a migrant” are burning the country down

    Riots

    And the police are running for their lives

