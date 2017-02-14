Lower Merion HS Team Dons Warm Ups Expressing Support For Muslims, Refugees, Immigrants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lower Merion High School’s basketball team took on Strath Haven on Tuesday night as they played for the Central League championship. Lower Merion came away victorious, and sent a message while doing it.
Players for the team donned black warm up shirts with white writing on the front, according to a report. The words appeared to be a message of support for Muslims, refugees and immigrants.
The shirts read “I am a Muslim. I am a refugee. I am an immigrant. I am an American. I am an Ace.” The team’s mascots is the Aces.
A picture of the warm up shirt was captured by City Of Basketball Love.
Lower Merion won the game, 82-60.
