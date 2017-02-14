Jahlil Okafor To Reunite With Sixers In Boston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As trade rumors swirl, the last few days have been a whirlwind for Sixers center Jahlil Okafor.
On Saturday night, he did not play in the Sixers’ win against the Heat. After the game, Brett Brown confirmed that he did not play Okafor because of trade rumors that were heating up. After that, the Sixers went out on the road for games against Charlotte and Boston and Okafor did not join them on the trip.
On Tuesday night, a Sixers source confirmed to Eyewitness News that Okafor would be rejoining the team in Boston and would suit up for Wednesday’s game.
It is unclear if Okafor will play, or if the Sixers will pull off a trade as their second year center has been linked to teams like New Orleans, Chicago and others.
The NBA Trade Deadline is February 23.