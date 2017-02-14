Immigration Attorneys Seeing Increase In Business In Wake Of Travel Ban, ICE Raids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump and government lawyers continue to work through the courts to restore the president’s travel ban.

Many families with connections to the seven countries impacted by the executive order on immigration are now in legal limbo.

Travel bans and Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have put immigration attorneys in the spotlight more now than ever.

“Our clients are definitely fearful.”

Jacquelyn Guinan is an immigration attorney linked to offices in Philadelphia, Maryland and Alabama.

She says her services are in high demand now more than ever with Immigration reform at the forefront in the U.S.

“What’s going to happen to their children? There’s a lot of fear,” Guinan said.

Guinan is fielding more calls from clients seeking clarification and advice in the wake of a recent travel ban of foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids happening throughout the country by ICE agents.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating President Donald Trump’s travel ban, but continued concern is sending immigrants in search of local attorneys.

Wana Saadzoi is an immigration and criminal attorney in Media, Delaware County. She’s seeing an uptick in business in recent weeks.

She’s an advocate for immigration rights that starts with her own personal story, she was born in Afghanistan.

“My family immigrated here when I was just 2 years old,” Saadzoi said.

Immigration attorneys say if you’re ever in a situation where you aren’t clear of your rights, you can always ask to speak to an immigration lawyer.