February 14, 2017
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When most people think about Valentine’s Day, they think about hearts.

When you think about hearts you have to think about how to keep a healthy heart. There are several tips I have.

The biggest is to keep your weight under control. Reducing salt intake. Be aware of your blood pressure and if it’s high make sure you take it seriously and have it controlled.

There are many medications out there, so if you’re one of those people who says “I’m having a reaction” or “I don’t like a certain medication,” there are lots of groups of medications that will help.

Finally, reduce the amount of stress you are under.

