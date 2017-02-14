Dom Show Notes 2.14.17

9:00-Mayor Kenney speaking on Senate bill 10 and his message to illegals in Philadelphia.
9:35-Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy for Research Institute., Ed Turzanski, joined discussing the resignation of General Flynn.
10:00-Archbishop Chaput discussing his surprise in the hostility from the media against President Trump.
10:20-Over 3 million minutes since Senator Toomey’s last town hall.
11:00-Sheriff Bunny Welsh joined discussing enforcing President Trump’s immigration laws.
11:10-Ivanka Trump’s products dropped from Burlington Coat Factory.