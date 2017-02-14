Dog Reunited With Family After Saving Them In House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Jack,” a local dog being called a hero is back home with his family this morning.
The reunion comes almost a month after a fire forced him and his family out of their West Philadelphia home.
It happened in the 1400 block of North Alden Street last month.
Dog Licks Family Members To Save Them From Burning Home In Philly
Officials say the 2-year-old Shepherd-Pitbull-mix licked his owner’s faces to alert them to the flames.
Jack has been in the care of the Red Paw Relief while his family’s home was being repaired.
Two cats were also in the home at the time of the fire. One of the cats did not survive.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
One Comment
My cats saved me from a potential fire once, by knocking things over and making a huge racket to wake me up. I got up to see what was the matter and found smoke coming out of my kitchen stove. I quickly moved and unplugged it. The fire department said when water boiled over it apparently caused a short circuit, which could have caught fire had my cats not awakened me.