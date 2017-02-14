Dog Reunited With Family After Saving Them In House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Jack,” a local dog being called a hero is back home with his family this morning.
The reunion comes almost a month after a fire forced him and his family out of their west Philadelphia home.
It happened in the 1400 block of North Alden Street last month.
Officials say the two-year-old Shepherd-Pitbull-mix licked his owner’s faces to alert them to the flames.
Jack has been in the care of the Red Paw Relief while his family’s home was being repaired.
Two cats were also in the home at the time of the fire. One of the cats did not survive.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.