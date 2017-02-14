Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Kidnapped Woman For Short Time

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police are searching for a suspect who kidnapped a woman for a short time Monday night.
Police say a woman was approached by a man with a gun around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Police say the suspect forced the woman into his vehicle and drove her to an ATM machine on Marsh Road where he demanded she withdraw money.
The woman tells police the suspect punched her during the ordeal. She also told police the suspect was talking loudly to himself.
Police say the suspect released the victim in the community of Top of the Hill Apartments.
The victim was treated and released from a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a thin white male, around 5-foot-8, who was wearing a ski mask. A dark-colored SUV may also be involved in the alleged kidnapping.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.
A reward of up to $20,000 is available to anyone who provided information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for violent crimes investigated by New Castle County Police.