Coed Youth Team Forfeits Season After League Disallows Girls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fifth grade Catholic Youth Organization team at St. John’s in Clark, New Jersey held an intrasquad scrimmage followed by a pizza party after forfeiting their game.
The CYO team decided to surrender the rest of their season rather than play without their two female players.
St. John’s CYO team had allowed these girls to play “illegally” on their boys team because there weren’t enough girls to form an all-girls team. The team had been coed for the past four years, but St. John’s athletic director Jack Cajuste said it was a mistake allowing it.
So, the St. John’s fifth-grade CYO team decided — on their own — to end the season, as chants of “Unity!” erupted.
“Pride. Just pure pride,” an emotional parent Denise Laskody said.
“These kids are doing the right thing. We don’t have to tell them what to do. They just know. It’s amazing.”