Closing Arguments Wrap Up In Rape Trial Of Norristown Attorney

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fate of a longtime Norristown defense attorney is now in the hands of a jury in Montgomery County.

Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the trial of Vincent Cirillo, accused of raping a client while she was passed out.

The jury heard a secret recording of 57-year-old Vincent Cirillo telling his accuser they had sex.

She told him she had no memory of the night, and he showed her a photo which he said was to ease her mind.

Cirillo has since said they didn’t have intercourse, only consensual oral sex.

Cirillo testified he only told her they had sex because, as he put it on the stand, he “didn’t want her thinking I was a dud who couldn’t perform.”

During his closing argument, prosecutor Stew Ryan asked, “Why would you have to prove anything to anyone after having sex with them?”

The jury was shown that photo, along with five others taken by Cirillo of the accuser asleep, and only in her underwear.

Defense attorney Nino Tinari says those photos were only shown in court to inflame passions to, as he puts it, “arouse not only an emotional impact, but to have the jury come to the conclusion that Vincent Cirillo is a bad person.”