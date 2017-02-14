Cherry Hill Seniors Renew Vows On Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2017 7:33 PM By Vittoria Woodill
by Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — True love can stand the test of time, and what better way to celebrate this Valentine’s Day than with real couples who know how to make love last.

It was a toast to love At Spring Hills Assisted Living in Cherry Hill.

A vow renewal celebrated seven senior couples that each had at least 55 years of marriage under their belt.

After the blessing that began it all, the couples restated their vows, and kisses sealed the deal all over again, with a few loving sentiments served as wedding favors.

“Respect, and true love,” one of the many couples offered up as advice for a great marriage.

“Just stay there and it’ll come out better. Even more things than you think so,” offered another.

