Wawa In Chadds Ford To Feature Beer Sales And Restaurant-Style Seating

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, February 16, Wawa will celebrate the grand reopening of its store in Concord Township.
The new store will be the first Wawa in the region to offer restaurant-style seating and beer sales.
The store is located on the 700 block of Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford.
It has been closed since early January to undergo renovations, including new seating and updating the overall enhancement of the store.
Officials say other highlights of the grand reopening event include: tours of the redesigned store featuring a walk-in beer cooler and single serve and six pack section for beer sales, a ribbon cutting ceremony, a statement from Wawa’s President and CEO Chris Gheysens, and a beer tasting event featuring local brewers.
The local brewers will also suggest a list of Wawa foods the beers pair well with.
The store will open Thursday at 9 a.m.