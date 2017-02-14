Foreign Policy Analyst: ‘There Is A Permanent Bureaucracy That Has Declared War Against’ Trump

Philadelphia (CBS) – Ed Turzanski, the John Templeton Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, discussed the resignation of Michael Flynn in an interview with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, saying he does not feel President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser broke any serious laws.

“The cover-up is worse than the crime. If Flynn had discussions with [Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey] Kislyak and, through that, the Russians, and he discussed a wide variety of topics, forget the Logan Act because half of Congress since the 1980s would be in prison if the Logan Act were enforced,” Turzanski said.

However, Turzanski does believe this incident reveals that Trump is actively being undermined by civil servants in Washington.

“This also points to other problems within the Trump administration. There is a permanent bureaucracy that has declared war against Donald Trump, much as they did against Ronald Reagan and both Bushes, because it’s left-leaning, it’s against the idea of taking apart the prerogatives of bureaucracy and what they wind up doing is slow walking procedures and policies, but also throwing sand in the gears, usually by leaking information,” Turzanski explained. “Trump can’t have a conversation with a world leader without walking out of the room and then finding out that Reuters has a story about it.”

