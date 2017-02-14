2 Wanted In Mantua Twp. Car Burglary

MANTUA TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police in Gloucester County are searching for two men accused of stealing items from an unlocked car in Mantua Twp. over the weekend.
It happened Sunday night in the Centre City section of the town.
Police say home surveillance video captures two young men believed to be in their 20s rummaging through the car.
The suspects fled with loose change, debit cards and other items.
“One distinctive thing you can see is that the one male that never opens the car door, has shoes with reflector type material on it,” police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 856-468-1920.