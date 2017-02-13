WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6 PM: Thousands Lose PowerDangerous Winds Knock Down Trees | Latest Forecast

Zeoli Show Log 02.12.17

February 13, 2017 4:09 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: 2017 Grammy's, Adele, Beth Anne Mumford, Busta Rhymes, Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Neil Gorsuch, Sarah Silverman, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, SNL

3pm- Sen. Richard Blumenthal claims Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said he was disheartened over Trump’s attacks on federal judges. 

3:20pm- The 2017 Grammy’s occurred last night. Adele walked away with 5 awards. 

3:25pm- During a performance at last night’s Grammy awards, Busta Rhymes referred to President Trump as “agent orange.”

3:30pm- Did SNL go too far with their Kellyanne Conway skit?

3:40pm- Donald Trump has plans for an historic roll back on government regulation.

3:50pm- Beth Anne Mumford, from American’s for Prosperity, calls in to discuss the benefits of simplifying the tax code and removing government over regulation.

4pm- Sarah Silverman mistakes a construction marker for a swastika. 

4:05pm- Does “The Walking Dead” defend gun ownership? 

 

