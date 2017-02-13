Zeoli Show Log 02.12.17

3pm- Sen. Richard Blumenthal claims Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said he was disheartened over Trump’s attacks on federal judges.
3:20pm- The 2017 Grammy’s occurred last night. Adele walked away with 5 awards.
3:25pm- During a performance at last night’s Grammy awards, Busta Rhymes referred to President Trump as “agent orange.”
3:30pm- Did SNL go too far with their Kellyanne Conway skit?
3:40pm- Donald Trump has plans for an historic roll back on government regulation.
3:50pm- Beth Anne Mumford, from American’s for Prosperity, calls in to discuss the benefits of simplifying the tax code and removing government over regulation.
4pm- Sarah Silverman mistakes a construction marker for a swastika.
4:05pm- Does “The Walking Dead” defend gun ownership?