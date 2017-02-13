Weather: Sunny Winter Day Headed Our Way After Monday’s Windy Damage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winds are diminishing across the area tonight after a day of damaging wind across the area.
Some spots recorded gusts over over 60 mph, and there were numerous reports of trees uprooted and wind damage. The wind was caused by a very strong storm that dumped snow on northern Maine and eastern Canada today – that system, coupled with an area of high pressure building to its west, caused a strong pressure gradient to form.
The good news? We’ve got much improved conditions on the way for our area for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.
We’ll see a few clouds in the morning, and then the sky clears in the afternoon. It’ll turn out to be a sunny winter day with temperatures around five degrees above average. Another system will ramp up over Northern New England on Wednesday into Thursday. It’s a very similar setup and we will endure another round of strong, gusty winds and a cool down in the wake of that storm, but luckily any precipitation will stay offshore.
Once that system departs, a weekend warm up is on the way and we may be pushing 60 by Sunday.