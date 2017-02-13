Trump: ‘We’ll Be Doing Certain Things’ To NAFTA That Will Benefit US, Canada

WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House Monday for their first face-to-face meeting.
“America is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada,” said Trump.
“Relationships between neighbors are pretty complex, and we won’t always agree on everything,” said Trudeau.
The two are opposites in many ways.
Trudeau is a liberal whose country has taken in 40,000 Syrian refugees, while Trump works to restore his travel ban.
“We cannot let the wrong people in and I will not allow that to happen during this administration,” Trump said.
“The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves,” Trudeau said.
The two world leaders covered a lot of ground, but trade talks dominated the conversation. Trump has promised to renegotiate NAFTA – the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“We’ll be tweaking it,” Trump said. “We’ll be doing certain things that are going to benefit both of our countries. It’s a much less severe situation than what’s taking place on the southern border.”
During Monday’s meeting, the two leaders also announced the launch of the Canada-U.S. Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs.
It’s a partnership meant to spur the growth of female-owned businesses on both sides of the border.
