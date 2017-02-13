Tree Trimming Crews Dispose Of Towering Timbers High Winds Ripped Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tree services are busy today, cutting up what the high winds ripped down.
Dangerous Winds Knock Down Trees
The woodchipper was growling as crews from Giroud Tree and Lawn fed it branches from a large double-trunk birch tree that toppled in the high winds.
“You get this kind of wind and it’s a co-dominant leader tree, meaning there’s two main leaders to the tree next to one another, that’s always a weak spot.”
Giroud arborist Drew Slousky says this tree did not do any property damage.
“It was very fortunate. It missed the house, it missed the shrubbery, it missed the wall, everything. Very lucky.”
Two doors down, though, a fallen tree crushed the roof of a Ford van.
No one was injured.