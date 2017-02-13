Sweat Lodge Therapy Promises Workout, Without The Work

by Stephanie Stahl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine getting a full workout without lifting a finger!

People say they lose weight and get better skin with this therapy, and get this, all that’s required is a good sweat and watching TV.

Ryan Weiss is getting a workout without moving a muscle.

This Shapehouse puts a new twist on the ancient practice of sweat lodges.

Instead of tents heated by fire or stones, an attendant tucks you in to a 160 degree blanket.

“I notice I’m generally less irritable and less stressed, then there’s the weight loss aspect of it too,” said Weiss.

The luxury detox is gaining popularity with its promises of glowing skin and burning calories.

“It has that effect of like general wellness, which allows for better sleep, better digestion, better thought process,” said Sophie Chiche, the owner of Shapehouse.

People are inside the infrared blanket for up to an hour, but it’s the last 10-to-15 minutes that have the most impact.

But experts say sweating should not replace exercise, and it’s not recommended for pregnant women or people with heart disease.

“When the heat demands are excessive, and your body cannot cope with it due to your medical conditions, due to your age, you will reach a stage where you can get a mild heat stroke at best, or at worst, you can get a fatal heat stroke,” said Dr. Anil Bhandari, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Heather Catania hits this urban sweat lodge once a week.

“You can lay down and burn a thousand calories while watching all your favorite shows on Netflix,” she said.

She’s already dropped 10 pounds and says her skin is soft and clear.

Doctors say weight loss with the hot blanket – probably won’t last.

Each session at the Shapehouse costs $45. The therapy is also available at some spas and salons.

Some people say you might be able to get the same benefit from sitting in a sauna.