Steve Harvey Defends Meeting With Trump

Philadelphia (CBS) – Radio and television host Steve Harvey defended meeting with President Donald Trump following the presidential election, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that, despite being disappointed in the outcome of the vote, he is still working to help those in need.

“The reason I went to the White House was not for myself. It was for the people who listen to me every morning. I’m in there in a meeting to set up something with Dr Ben Carson, who President Trump was really cool about,” said Harvey. “He was a really gracious guy, he put him on the phone right away and set up a meeting so I can help facilitate housing in the urban community and I asked for centers to be built in the urban community to help these young kids who have such talent that don’t have any place to put it. They don’t have any job training. They don’t have the right mental capacity, the attitude to get themselves out of these neighborhoods.”

Harvey said that, after a long election year, both sides need to keep talking with each other.

“I fought really, really hard with my morning show to get Hillary Clinton elected. I mean I was hammering, trying to get the vote out for Hillary Clinton. It didn’t work. We lost. So, when you’re at war and you’re in a battle and somebody loses the battle, at the end of the battle, somebody’s got to get on their horse and ride across the battlefield and talk to the new conquering general,” explained Harvey.

He promised to remain positive throughout Trump’s time in Washington, and keep fighting for positive change.

“I’m not going to get on my radio show and preach four years of doom and gloom because he’s the president. Something good has got to come out of this and we got to go and sit down and have dialogue to see what it is. That’s what it is,” said Harvey. “The conservation I had with him was cordial. It was very congenial. He was a relaxed guy. He’s the president and, at the of the day, if you get invited up there to talk with the president of the United States, for you not to go, I don’t understand what that accomplishes.”

