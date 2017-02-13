Police: Woman Attacks Another During Robbery Attempt In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman fought back against a robbery suspect in North Philadelphia and it was all caught on surveillance video.
The incident took place on Friday inside the China King take out restaurant at Front and Lehigh.
Police say the victim of the robbery had just finished using the ATM when another woman came up and grabbed the money. Authorities say the woman struggled for sometime before the suspect eventually got away.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman in the video to call authorities.