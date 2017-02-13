Police: Man Charged In Fatal Accident, Attempted To Remove License Plate, Flee Scene

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, Philadelphia Police announced an arrest in connection to a fatal accident.
The incident took place on Saturday, February 11, around 3:09 p.m. Authorities say a multi-vehicle accident occurred on the 1800 block of S. 13th Street.
Authorities say one of the drivers, Anthony Russino, was heading northbound on S. 13th Street when his vehicle struck three other vehicles.
Officials say one of those other vehicles was pushed into a fifth vehicle. The vehicle that was struck and pushed into the fifth, was parked and the driver was inside. That driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say that Russino, 59, exited his vehicle and tried to remove his license plate. Officials say he fled the scene on foot.
Russino was charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, DUI and tampering with evidence.