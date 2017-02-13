Philly Police: Man Sitting In Wheelchair Shot Through Bedroom Window

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man watching TV while sitting in a wheelchair was shot by a gunman on Sunday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Poplar Street.
Police confirm that a 51-year-old man was shot through his bedroom window while sitting in the wheelchair.
Police say they are still investigating if the act was intentional, or if the man was struck by a stray bullet.
The victim was transported for a gunshot wound to the back. He is listed in stable condition at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.