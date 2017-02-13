Philly Police: Man Sitting In Wheelchair Shot Through Bedroom Window

February 13, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man watching TV while sitting in a wheelchair was shot by a gunman on Sunday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Poplar Street.

Police confirm that a 51-year-old man was shot through his bedroom window while sitting in the wheelchair.

Police say they are still investigating if the act was intentional, or if the man was struck by a stray bullet.

The victim was transported for a gunshot wound to the back. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos
Best Lingerie Boutiques For VDay Gifts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia