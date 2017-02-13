Phillies Spring Training Is Here

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a beautiful sight.
Related: A Sign Of Spring: Phillies Truck Day
Phillies pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training on Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida for the first official workout. The first unofficial workout began today.
Related: Phillies Looking For 2017 Ballgirls
The first full squad workout will be on Friday, February 17th and the Spring Training schedule begins with an exhibition game against the University of Tampa on Thursday, February 23rd.
The complete Spring Training schedule is available here.