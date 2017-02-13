Phillies Spring Training Is Here

February 13, 2017 10:10 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a beautiful sight.

Phillies pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training on Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida for the first official workout. The first unofficial workout began today.

The first full squad workout will be on Friday, February 17th and the Spring Training schedule begins with an exhibition game against the University of Tampa on Thursday, February 23rd.

The complete Spring Training schedule is available here

