Philadelphia Refuge Offers Yoga With Puppies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For some people, there’s nothing more relaxing than yoga. Also, when it comes to stress relief, nothing tops a cute, playful puppy.
Imagine the relaxation possibilities that present themselves when you combine the two.
The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia will be hosting Puppy Yoga on February 19. The event will take place at Sweat Fitness at 45 N. 3rd Street in Old City.
Morris Animal Refuge says the event will “put the dog in downward dog.” The event costs $20 and all proceeds with benefit the refuge.
Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, but the puppies will be provided. Sorry puppy parents…outside dogs are not allowed.
You can click here to register for the event.