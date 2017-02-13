Pennsylvanians Vow To Fight Gorsuch Nomination

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Pennsylvania activists is vowing to work against the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court.

They promised, at a news conference today, to mobilize millions of members to lobby their senators.

Each group has its own reason for opposing Gorsuch, for the NAACP and Equality PA, it’s doubts about his commitment to civil rights; for Cease Fire PA, it’s his opposition to gun regulation; for the religiously-inspired social service organization POWER, it’s his history of supporting big business, according to Reverend Greg Holstein.

“He does not care about the interest of the least of these, but he cares about the interest of those who have the most of everything,” he said.

It is, of course, the republican majority in the senate who will make the decision on Gorsuch, and they have, thus far, been impervious to outside pressure when it comes to presidential nominees.

Planned Parenthood CEO Dayle Steinberg says her group plans to ramp it up.

“Planned Parenthood has 10 million supporters and growing who contact us everyday and say, ‘tell me what more I can do,'” Steinberg said.

She predicts many personal visits to senators’ district offices while they’re on recess next week.