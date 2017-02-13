Student Causes Scare After Being Accused Of Bringing Starter Pistol To High School

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A high school student is accused of bringing a starter pistol to school.
Pemberton School District’s superintendent told CBS 3 that a Pemberton High School staff member looked inside a student’s bag around 1 p.m. and found what was thought to be a gun. It was later determined to be a starter pistol used for track meets.
There was never any threat to students or staff and there was no ammunition found.
The student has been questioned by the Pemberton Township Police Department.
It is not known if any charges will be filed against the student.