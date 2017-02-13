On Valentine’s Day, Give The Gift Of Harmony. Four-Part Harmony, That Is.

by Molly Daly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Time’s running out to find a pitch-perfect treat for your Valentine.
If you want to strike the right note with your sweetie, why not book a Valentine’s Day serenade from a barbershop quartet?
“The Barbershop Harmony Society has chapters all over the United States, and this is a traditional thing that has gone on for years,” said Rob France of the Bucks County-based Cross Keys Connection quartet.
He says his group delivers vocal Valentines for $50.
“The recipient receives a mug full of chocolates, a single-stem rose, and a little personalized card, and then the quartet sings two songs, usually,” France explained.
What’s the best part about playing musical Cupid?
“I love the surprise, and I love the intimacy of singing to a loved one. And I love especially when both parties are there,” said France.