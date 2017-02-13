Nike Releases New Equality Ad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nike released a new equality ad featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Dalilah Muhammad, Gabby Douglas, and Victor Cruz.
The commercial is narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan.
Nike joined PeacePlayers International and MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership and will donate $5 million in 2017 to organizations that advance equality in the United States.
“For me to use my influence in a matter like this, it means a lot,” James said.
Tiger Woods tweeted about the movement, as well.
