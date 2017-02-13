Motorcylce Officers Discuss Service With Rich Zeoli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Rich Zeoli spoke with two Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officers, Mark Alston and Cedric Carter, about some of the aspects of what is required in serving the citizens of Philadelphia

Alston said they dedicate much of their efforts in outreach to children.

“Our main focus are kids. We come in contact with them a lot. Anytime they see the motorcycles, anytime they see a police car, they want to touch it.They want to sit on it. They want to get in the car. They want to see how the lights work. They want to hear the siren. So, the kids, to me, are the one thing that I really, truly, enjoy doing what I do, because of the kids. We don’t get the opportunity, that much, to interact with people, but when we do, those are the ones we really try to give that extra 100 percent.”

Carter recounted one of the highlights of his career, riding with Pope Francis during the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

“I’m a former member of the motorcycle drill team and our function [is] providing escorts and things like that for heads of state. I’ve had the honor of escorting the President and the biggest honor of my life was when the Pope was here and I was able to shake that man’s hand. There’s nothing that will stand bigger, besides becoming a father, that I would call an honor.”

He even revealed he had to break some rules to shake the Pope’s hand.

“Right before we escorted him down to mass, we were in the compound where he was staying and he wanted to take a picture with all the local and state law enforcement that participated in protecting him. Ironically, they said no handshaking but this man walked past me and extended his hand. I had to disregard that order and it was awesome.”