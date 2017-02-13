NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Judge Clears Way For Government’s $100 Million Lawsuit Against Lance Armstrong

February 13, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Lance Armstrong

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for the government’s lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages from Lance Armstrong.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the nearly 7-year-old case on course for a jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong’s former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 percent.

The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.

Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the team sponsorship was worth far more to the Postal Service than the $32 million it paid from 2000 to 2004.

