Katie And Kate’s New Weather Promo Unveiled

February 13, 2017 11:32 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Great artists and songs were honored during last night’s GRAMMY Awards, and CBS 3 also shared another catchy song with its viewers following music’s biggest night.

Sunday night, CBS 3 unveiled its new promo for meteorologists Kate Bilo and Katie Fehlinger.

Kate says, “We had so much fun shooting the promo and it really shows our personalities. We are serious about the weather, we are weather geeks, but we also like to have fun with it.”

Stay tuned until the end to catch a special cameo from Ukee Washington!

  1. Jed Clampett says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Could this weather team be any whiter? How about some diversity here, please!!

