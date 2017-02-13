Giants Reportedly Release WR Victor Cruz; Eagles Fans React

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz, according to multiple reports.
The Giants will save $7.5 million in cap space by releasing the 30-year-old receiver.
Of course, this adds another potential target for the Eagles, who are reportedly in the market for a reliable, veteran wide receiver.
94WIP’s Ike Reese tweeted that he does not want the Eagles to pursue Cruz, prompting widespread opinions from Eagles fans.
Reese is a co-host on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show weekdays from 2-6pm.