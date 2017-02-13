Giants Reportedly Release WR Victor Cruz; Eagles Fans React

February 13, 2017 12:47 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz, according to multiple reports.

The Giants will save $7.5 million in cap space by releasing the 30-year-old receiver.

Of course, this adds another potential target for the Eagles, who are reportedly in the market for a reliable, veteran wide receiver.

94WIP’s Ike Reese tweeted that he does not want the Eagles to pursue Cruz, prompting widespread opinions from Eagles fans.

Reese is a co-host on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show weekdays from 2-6pm.

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia