NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Full School Bus, 2 Other Vehicles Involved In Crash In MontCo

February 13, 2017 4:28 PM

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County officials.

The incident took place around 3:00 p.m., at Lower State and Horsham Road.

According to officials, the bus, which was fully occupied, was involved in an accident with two other vehicles. One individual was transported to the hospital, but police believe there will be multiple injuries reported as a result of this accident.

The road was shut down in both directions.

Curtis Griffin, the school district’s superintendent, released a statement on the accident.

We have been informed that a van collided with one of our Hatboro-Horsham School busses while it was transporting District students who attend a local parochial school.

No student injuries have been reported and the students involved in the accident have been released to their parents. The nature of the accident is under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on this developing story…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie
Best Lingerie Boutiques For VDay Gifts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia