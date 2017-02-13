Full School Bus, 2 Other Vehicles Involved In Crash In MontCo

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County officials.
The incident took place around 3:00 p.m., at Lower State and Horsham Road.
According to officials, the bus, which was fully occupied, was involved in an accident with two other vehicles. One individual was transported to the hospital, but police believe there will be multiple injuries reported as a result of this accident.
The road was shut down in both directions.
Curtis Griffin, the school district’s superintendent, released a statement on the accident.
We have been informed that a van collided with one of our Hatboro-Horsham School busses while it was transporting District students who attend a local parochial school.
No student injuries have been reported and the students involved in the accident have been released to their parents. The nature of the accident is under investigation.
