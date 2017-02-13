Ex-NFL Player, 10-Year-Old Girl And Her Mother Killed In Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former NFL player Quentin Omario Moses, along with a 10-year-old girl and her mother, were killed in a Walton County, Georgia, house fire on Sunday, according to CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL.

The cause for the fire is unknown.

When firefighters entered the flame-engulfed home, they found Moses, 36, unconscious on the floor, and the bodies of Jasmine Godard and her mother, 31-year-old Andria Godard.

Moses was rushed to a medical center where he later died from his injuries.

Moses was a four-year defensive end for the University of Georgia from 2003-2006 and was a third-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2007.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin’s family,” University of Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”

Moses has spent the past five years as the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University in Georgia.