Five Favorite Moments From The 59th Grammy Awards

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hello from the morning after.

Last night at the 59th Grammys, awards were won and even regifted.

Adele walked away the biggest winner picking up trophies for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year – but it was a “bow down” to Beyoncé that stole the show in the final minutes of the CBS broadcast.

On a night packed with performances, pantsless acceptance speeches, and a dash of Carpool Karaoke there was a lot to look at along the way. However, here are five of our favorite moments from music’s biggest night.

#5. Ed Sheeran Shapes A Song

There were multiple memorable performances inside the Staples Center on Sunday – Daft Punk robots live from Hoth with lasers and The Weeknd stands out, Katy Perry’s picket fence projections for her new single “Chained To The Rhythm” was cool, and Bruno Mars got sexy in a leather tracksuit – however, the most impressive production might have belonged to Ed Sheeran.

In a world where you wonder what’s live and lip-synced, Sheeran did some simple live looping with pedals for his latest single “Shape Of You” and added some next-level showmanship to an otherwise ordinary song. Smoke and lasers are neat, but watching someone build a song before your eyes is something entirely different.

#4. Introducing Chance The Rapper

“I claim this victory in the name of the lord” proclaimed Chance The Rapper after picking up his Best New Artist award Sunday night.

There’s some that have been on Chance since Acid Rap, others that found him through his award-winning Coloring Book last year, but for many throughout the country they found the fiery, inspired twenty-three-year-old for the first time on the Grammy stage.

Chance thanked God and then showed off the spirit in an electric performance featuring Kirk Franklin, a gospel choir, and a set of others. The night was a reward for an artist that changed the game (and the Grammy rules) and celebrated by converting a couple million new fans.

#3. Beyoncé: Maternity The Musical

What do you say about Bey? A poetic tribute to women and motherhood, Mrs. Carter glided across a Last Supper sized table with twins. It was more than the pregnancy that had Beyoncé glowing, as she was bathed in gold during her Smooth Criminal chair acrobatics.

“If we’re gonna heal, let it be glorious” she would say later while accepting an award.

I’m sure someone will explain to me more of the meaning that I missed along the way, but in the immediate it was “glorious.”

#2. Tributes

There were three very different tributes to the musicians we lost this past year. The usual “In Memoriam” was led by John Legend and Cynthia Erivo doing a sparse, touching version of “God Only Knows” to bookend a video montage.

The other two were more unique for two unique talents. Adele honored the memory of George Michael with a tender rendition of “Fastlove,” which saw a now infamous false start with Adele halting the orchestra after a minute of her performance.

“I can’t mess this up for him,” she said tearfully before the music resumed.

The other was a funkadelic party fit for a Prince, led by The Time and Bruno Mars. Clad in purple, Mars was a fitting stand-in for Prince, finally in a tribute that celebrated the Symbol’s style and spirit and didn’t swim in the somber.

#1. Adele Gives Back

I guess when you have all the awards, you can afford to give one back.

In a sincere move that has become the hallmark of the accomplished artist, Adele was brutally honest in her love for Beyoncé and gave the world the ultimate “bow down” moment. The rest is history.

Hopefully we get a Bey & A album out of this.