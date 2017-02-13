Dog Found Dead, 8 Others Rescued In Philly Dog Fighting Bust

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—One dog was found dead and eight others were rescued after authorities raided a dog fight in progress over the weekend.
Late Sunday night, the Pennsylvania SPCA and city police responded to the the 600 block of West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia, for a dog fight in progress.
PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers say they found one dog dead, one badly injured, one less injured dog and six others all with paraphernalia consistent with dog fighting.
The dog who sustained the most critical injuries has been named George in honor of the late George Bengal, the organization’s late Director of Humane Law Enforcement.
Bengal’s many accomplishments included breaking up a dog fight in progress, the SPCA says.
The eight rescued dogs have been signed over to the PSPCA where they will be cared for and ultimately re-homed.
Charges are pending against the person arrested.
The SPCA says others fled the scene when police arrived.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline, 866-601-7722 or city police at 215-686-TIPS.