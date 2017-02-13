Designer Empowering Women, Teaching How To Handcraft Lingerie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a last minute Valentine’s Day Gift? Why not give the gift of love in lingerie?

There’s a place where you can not only buy, but even learn to handcraft lingerie yourself with a local designer.

Meet Maddie Flanigan. She the designer behind Madalynne Lingerie. Not only is she a lover of lace and blush pink, she has a passion for making and teaching lingerie.

“I started sewing when I was 18. My mom passed away from breast cancer. Six months after she passed, I was in her linen closet and I discovered her sewing machine so, I took it to my local tailor. her name was Mishka, to learn how to sew and one lesson turned into a two year internship with Christan Dior.”

Flash forward to the present, and at 29, she’s created a recognized brand that she feels is guided by her mother’s love which still fills the room.

“I just feel like she’s here spiritually,” Flanigan said. “She’s still here and she’s telling me to keep going.”

Many of her intimates are sold at Urban Outfitters, where she spent seven years before branching out on her own, as well as other local boutiques. Her Simplicity brand patterns can even be bought at your local craft store.

Her workshops empower women to learn they too can make their own lingerie.

If you’d like the chance to learn, the cost of one of her workshops is $315 which includes a catered lunch, giveaways and more. Click here for more information.