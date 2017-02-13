Delaware River Waterfront Starts Recreational Fund In Honor Of Late Boardmember

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In memory of the passing of a board member, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is committing funds to support outdoor recreational opportunities for young people.

Community advocate and civic leader Bill Miller influenced generations as a role model, when he wasn’t involved in his public relations and communications firm, whose clients included former mayors and other politicians.

He shaped many of their careers. He also supported educational causes in the Philadelphia School District.

To remember him, the Waterfront Corporation will commit $10,000 a year and look aggressively for additional corporate and philanthropic funds to expose young people to outdoor recreational opportunities, at no cost.

They include the DRWC’s Good Skates Program, as well as activities during the summer months.

City Managing Director Mike DiBerardinis, who previously ran the city’s Parks and Recreations Department for 15 years, says the key is to connect young people to their neighborhoods, and in this case, the river.

“Another exploration of the natural world, that are often times denied poor and working class kids,” he said.

It’s called the William R. Miller IV Urban Youth Activities Fund.

“He would always tell young people ‘go do something. Help somebody. Get involved, and make a difference,'” said Linda Miller, Bill’s wife of 47 years.

She says it was not acceptable, as their son reminded them, “young folks like to say ‘I’m just chillin’.'”

“Guess what? Chillin’ for Bill did not work. He said ‘get out there and do something,'” said Linda.

Bill Miller died last year at the age of 68.