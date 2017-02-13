Del. State Police Investigating Multiple Armed Robberies In Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS)—Delaware State Police are investigating a series of armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Saturday around 9:22 p.m., at the Family Dollar store located in the 1700 block of South Governors Ave.

Police say an armed man entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a woman working at the store.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a man standing approximately 6-feet tall, thin build wearing dark pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt with his face covered.

Nearly an hour later, police responded to a second robbery at the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South DuPont Highway, in Felton.

Police say an armed man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers.

According to investigators, the armed suspect reached across the counter and grabbed the cash from the register and then fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a man standing approximately 6-feet tall, thin build wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a white undershirt with his face covered and dark pants.

No one was injured in these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.